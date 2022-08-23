Hall of Famer indicates he was cut off by Arte Moreno

Arte Moreno announced on Tuesday that he is looking into selling the Los Angeles Angels. That announcement is welcome news for one Hall of Famer.

Rod Carew responded on Twitter to Moreno’s announcement.

“Well this is happy news. I have renewed hope that my relationship with the @Angels organization can be fully restored,” Carew wrote.

Well this is happy news. I have renewed hope that my relationship with the @Angels organization can be fully restored https://t.co/9m5f5WCe6m — Rod Carew (@RodCarew_29) August 23, 2022

Carew spent the majority of his career as a Minnesota Twin. He played for the Twins 12 seasons from 1967-1978, and finished the final seven seasons of his career with the Angels.

Carew was an 18-time All-Star and made the All-Star team in all but one season as an Angel. He batted .314 during his Angels career.

It’s unclear when Carew’s relationship with the Angels took a negative turn. Moreno has owned the team since 2003. A look back at a USA TODAY Sports photo archive shows Carew was photographed at Angels home games in 2017 and 2010. Maybe something happened that was bad in the last five years. Or maybe Carew has never been happy since Moreno took over.

We know that Carew tweeted in January that Angels leadership did not want him involved with the team.

I love Angels fans as much as Twins fans. I ‘grew up’ in Minnesota, but my home is in California to this day. I have friends at both organizations who I cherish. The only difference is the Angels’ leadership does not want me to be involved with their club and the Twins do https://t.co/qc6gQIyvRn — Rod Carew (@RodCarew_29) January 22, 2022

Carew served as a coach with the Angels from 1992-1999. He is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame, as well as the Baseball Hall of Fame.