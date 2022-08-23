 Skip to main content
Hall of Famer indicates he was cut off by Arte Moreno

August 23, 2022
by Larry Brown
Rod Carew looks ahead

May 16, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Rod Carew attends an interleague MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arte Moreno announced on Tuesday that he is looking into selling the Los Angeles Angels. That announcement is welcome news for one Hall of Famer.

Rod Carew responded on Twitter to Moreno’s announcement.

“Well this is happy news. I have renewed hope that my relationship with the @Angels organization can be fully restored,” Carew wrote.

Carew spent the majority of his career as a Minnesota Twin. He played for the Twins 12 seasons from 1967-1978, and finished the final seven seasons of his career with the Angels.

Carew was an 18-time All-Star and made the All-Star team in all but one season as an Angel. He batted .314 during his Angels career.

It’s unclear when Carew’s relationship with the Angels took a negative turn. Moreno has owned the team since 2003. A look back at a USA TODAY Sports photo archive shows Carew was photographed at Angels home games in 2017 and 2010. Maybe something happened that was bad in the last five years. Or maybe Carew has never been happy since Moreno took over.

We know that Carew tweeted in January that Angels leadership did not want him involved with the team.

Carew served as a coach with the Angels from 1992-1999. He is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame, as well as the Baseball Hall of Fame.

