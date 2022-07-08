Angels could trade 2 top pitchers on their roster?

The Los Angeles Angels seem to be headed straight for the landfill once again this season, and it could make them sellers at the trade deadline.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post writes this week that the Angels could make star closer Raisel Iglesias and starter Noah Syndergaard, a former MLB All-Star, available for trade ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline.

Heyman does note that the Angels still remain undecided about their deadline plans. However, they will definitely not be trading franchise linchpin Mike Trout, Heyman adds.

The Angels again find themselves submerged under .500 at 38-46. That has them 17 games back of the Houston Astros for the AL West lead and seven back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the new No. 3 Wild Card spot in the AL.

Iglesias, who has a 3.68 ERA this season with 15 saves in 17 chances, could command a significant return, especially since he is signed through 2025. Syndergaard will be a free agent after this season but is having a decent enough year himself with a 3.84 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 13 starts. Both pitchers may have the capability to impact a playoff race with their fiery ways (in terms of throwing velocity and otherwise).