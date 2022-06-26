Video: Raisel Iglesias has dugout meltdown after Angels-Mariners fight

Just when you thought the fireworks between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners was over, Raisel Iglesias went out and topped nearly everyone.

The Angels closer extended the shenanigans going on during the top of the second inning of Sunday’s game between the teams. First, Iglesias came out of the dugout and was seen yelling and motioning towards the Mariners. His ex-Reds teammate, Jesse Winker, responded from Seattle’s side. Then Iglesias was restrained by a bunch of Angels teammates.

Iglesias angrily stormed into the dugout and began knocking over items in the Angels’ dugout.

Raisel Iglesias goes off: pic.twitter.com/Hzf0GsokMl — Angels MiLB (@AngelsMiLB) June 26, 2022

Iglesias even tossed a bunch of sunflower seeds bags onto the field.

Iglesias’ actions followed a big brawl between the teams.

The Angels were upset entering Sunday’s game over a pitch by Mike Trout’s head on Saturday night. They threw near Julio Rodriguez’s head in the first inning. Then they hit Jesse Winker with a pitch to start the second inning, which led to a brawl (video here).

It’s unclear what exactly set off Iglesias. He and Winker were teammates on the Reds from 2017-2020.