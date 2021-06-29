 Skip to main content
Angels’ Dylan Bundy threw up on mound due to heat exhaustion

June 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dylan Bundy left his start against the New York Yankees in the second inning on Monday after throwing up. Now we know what was going on.

Bundy was facing D.J. LeMahieu in the bottom of the second with a runner on second and two outs when he vomited.

Bundy was removed from the game and relieved by Jose Suarez, who ended up getting the win.

Bundy was dealing with heat exhaustion. Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said Bundy experienced the issue in the first and went out for the second knowing vomiting was possible.

Bundy has had a rough season and is 1-7 with a 6.78 ERA. His struggles with the heat are further proof that the New York summer days are no joke.

