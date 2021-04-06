Look: Angels fans troll Astros by tossing trash cans onto field

The shortened, fan-less season last year spared the Houston Astros from national ridicule at ballparks, but Angels fans are trying to make up for things this year.

The Angels faced the Astros on Monday and came back to win 7-6. During the game, Angels fans trolled the Astros with trash cans.

At first it started with a real one in right field:

Someone brought a trash can to the RF wall pic.twitter.com/HVV21ZSNhd — Sam (@sam_berns97) April 6, 2021

Then someone threw an inflatable trash can on the field:

Angels fans throwing an inflatable trash can on the field. #WeBelieve pic.twitter.com/AE7Y8nkRbg — Justin Groc (@jgroc) April 6, 2021

And then fans threw a real trash can onto the field.

THE ANGELS ARE NOW THROWING ACTUAL TRASH CANS AT THE ASTROS pic.twitter.com/1LmNJD0uBF — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) April 6, 2021

The Astros were confirmed to have cheated in the 2017 season by banging a trash can to communicate pitch types during at-bats. You can see here what the setup looked like.

The Angels fans’ efforts weren’t too far off from what the Astros’ setup actually looked like.