Angels acquire former All-Star infielder in trade

Help is on the way for the Los Angeles Angels’ battered infield.

The Angels announced on Friday that they have acquired veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar and cash considerations from the New York Mets. Minor league pitching prospects Landon Marceaux and Coleman Crow are headed back to the Mets in return.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Mets will pay all but the minimum on Escobar’s contract (he is making $9.5 million this season).

The 34-year-old Escobar, an All-Star in 2021 with Arizona, has not been much of a needle-mover lately. He hit just .236 for the Mets this year with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 40 appearances. But Escobar is a respected veteran who can play a trio of infield positions (second base, third base, and shortstop).

That is music to the Angels’ ears as they just lost one of their most versatile infielders for the year. Anthony Rendon is also on the injured list yet again (as is rookie shortstop phenom Zach Neto), so Escobar should get plenty of playing time right off the bat in Anaheim.