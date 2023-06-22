 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 21, 2023

Versatile Angels infielder out for season due to hip injury

June 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Gio Urshela holds his leg

The Los Angeles Angels are hoping to be a playoff team this season, and they’ll have to make that push without Gio Urshela.

Urshela suffered a fractured hip while stepping awkwardly at first base in an effort to beat out a ball during Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

Urshela was placed on the injured list the next day with his hip injury. He went to see a pelvis specialist, and apparently the news wasn’t positive.

Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters Wednesday that Urshela does not need surgery but will still likely be out for the season.

That’s a rough break for the Angels, who have mostly stayed healthy this season.

Urshela was batting .299 with a .703 OPS for the Angels. Though he mostly played third and first base, the former Yankees and Twins infielder also saw some time at shortstop and one game at second base. The Angels will miss his versatility.

Article Tags

Gio Urshela
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus