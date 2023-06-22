Versatile Angels infielder out for season due to hip injury

The Los Angeles Angels are hoping to be a playoff team this season, and they’ll have to make that push without Gio Urshela.

Urshela suffered a fractured hip while stepping awkwardly at first base in an effort to beat out a ball during Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

Gio Urshela is staying in the game for the Angels after that awkward step at first base when trying to beat out a throw in the top of the 1st inning 📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/Y08N5lD1py — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 16, 2023

Urshela was placed on the injured list the next day with his hip injury. He went to see a pelvis specialist, and apparently the news wasn’t positive.

Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters Wednesday that Urshela does not need surgery but will still likely be out for the season.

Gio Urshela won’t need surgery on his fractured pelvis but he’s likely to be out for the rest of the season, Nevin said. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) June 21, 2023

That’s a rough break for the Angels, who have mostly stayed healthy this season.

Urshela was batting .299 with a .703 OPS for the Angels. Though he mostly played third and first base, the former Yankees and Twins infielder also saw some time at shortstop and one game at second base. The Angels will miss his versatility.