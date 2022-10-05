Angels let retiring player serve as manager for final game of season

The Los Angeles Angels gave Kurt Suzuki a nice sendoff to end his career.

The Angels let Suzuki start Tuesday night’s 161st game of the season at catcher. He caught one pitch and then exited to a standing ovation as part of a ceremonial exit.

Then on Wednesday, which marked the Angels’ final game of the season, Suzuki got to manage the team. He exchanged lineup cards with Oakland’s Stephen Vogt, who is also retiring.

Stephen Vogt and Kurt Suzuki delivered the lineup cards today 🤝 pic.twitter.com/KXaIiNLxkX — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 5, 2022

Later in the game, Suzuki was holding the Angels’ lineup card, made a pitching change, and called for a challenge.

Though he’s retiring as an Angel, Suzuki has much more history with the A’s. He was a second-round draft pick of the A’s in 2004 and played seven seasons with them. The 16-year big league catcher won a World Series with the Nats in 2019 and made one All-Star team during his solid career.

Maybe Suzuki’s final day as manager serves as a preview for what lies ahead in his career.