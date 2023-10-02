Angels announce big news on Phil Nevin

The Los Angeles Angels announced big news on Phil Nevin Monday.

The Angels will not bring Nevin back for next season as their manager. The team had a contractual option to bring Nevin back in 2024 and declined it.

The Angels will also retain general manager Perry Minasian, who will lead a search for the next team manager.

The Angels went 73-89 in Nevin’s first and only full season as the team’s manager. Nevin took over for Joe Maddon in 2022. Maddon had been fired amid a losing streak that dropped the Angels to 27-29. The Angels performed much worse under Nevin and went 46-60, finishing the season 73-89 (yes, they Angels have had consecutive 73-89 finishes).

All together, Nevin was 119-149 as the team’s manager, which equates to a .444 winning percentage. The Angels have had eight straight losing seasons and have not made the playoffs since 2014. They have had tremendous turnover since then when it comes to both their managers and front office.