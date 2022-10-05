 Skip to main content
Angels make decision on interim manager Phil Nevin

October 5, 2022
by Grey Papke

Phil Nevin points to his head

The Los Angeles Angels have made a decision about the future of interim manager Phil Nevin.

The Angels announced Wednesday that they have signed Nevin to a one-year deal to remain as manager, removing the interim tag in the process.

Nevin took over as interim manager on June 7 after the firing of Joe Maddon. Entering play Wednesday, he had guided the team to a 46-59 record since taking over. His highest-profile incident was arguably his involvement in the team’s big brawl with the Seattle Mariners shortly after he took over.

The Angels do not appear to have taken much of an extensive search for a new manager, and giving Nevin a one-year deal certainly does not offer much job security. The reality is, with the franchise apparently up for sale, the team probably did not want to commit long-term to any manager at this point.

.

