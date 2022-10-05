Angels make decision on interim manager Phil Nevin

The Los Angeles Angels have made a decision about the future of interim manager Phil Nevin.

The Angels announced Wednesday that they have signed Nevin to a one-year deal to remain as manager, removing the interim tag in the process.

OFFICIAL: the Angels have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Phil Nevin to become the team’s Field Manager. pic.twitter.com/tLgsWN9gyF — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) October 5, 2022

Nevin took over as interim manager on June 7 after the firing of Joe Maddon. Entering play Wednesday, he had guided the team to a 46-59 record since taking over. His highest-profile incident was arguably his involvement in the team’s big brawl with the Seattle Mariners shortly after he took over.

The Angels do not appear to have taken much of an extensive search for a new manager, and giving Nevin a one-year deal certainly does not offer much job security. The reality is, with the franchise apparently up for sale, the team probably did not want to commit long-term to any manager at this point.