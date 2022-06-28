New video shows Phil Nevin barking at Mariners a day before fight

Watching a video of Phil Nevin barking at the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night would have foreshadowed what occurred on Sunday.

A video has emerged that shows how the Los Angeles Angels behaved at the end of their 5-3 loss to the Mariners on Saturday. The video shows some Angels personnel gathered in their dugout as the Mariners celebrated the win. Nevin, the team’s interim manager, was waiting to get the attention of the Mariners in the opposing dugout. Once Nevin got someone’s attention, he began pointing and cursing.

After watching that video, is it any surprise that the Angels came out throwing at the Mariners on Sunday? They even switched their starting pitcher to an opener and used him to throw behind Julio Rodriguez and hit Jesse Winker. After Winker was hit, the teams threw down and had a brawl.

Four members of each team were ejected in the game, including Nevin and Mariners manager Scott Servais. MLB has not yet announced details of any discipline for those involved in the fight.