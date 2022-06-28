Angels reliever suffered big injury during brawl with Mariners

The wildest brawl of the MLB season so far has taken an unfortunate twist.

Los Angeles Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad told reporters on Tuesday that reliever Archie Bradley suffered a fractured right elbow during Sunday’s brawl against the Seattle Mariners, per Sam Blum of The Athletic. Bradley has been placed on the IL and is expected to miss a couple months.

The right-hander Bradley was injured when he attempted to climb out of the dugout and ate it right as the fighting commenced. Popular MLB YouTuber Jomboy captured the moment in his latest video breakdown.

Archie Bradley broke his elbow after falling over the railing during the Angels-Mariners brawl the other day (Video via @Jomboy_'s breakdown) pic.twitter.com/8WTxoYMkkE — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) June 28, 2022

Bradley, who signed a one-year deal with the Angels in the offseason, has made 21 appearances in relief this season, posting a 4.82 ERA. His injury was just one of many subplots during the insane brawl at Angel Stadium (which you can see the video of here).

Though extremely unlucky, Bradley’s injury is not without precedent. A few years ago, another pitcher got hurt charging into a benches-clearing brawl.