Announcer Glen Kuiper apologizes for seeming N-word misspeak

Oakland A’s announcer Glen Kuiper issued an apology on air Friday night for a misspeak he made earlier in the evening.

The A’s traveled from Oakland to Kansas City to begin a three-game series against the Royals on Friday. Kuiper was telling viewers prior to the game that he and analyst Dallas Braden had enjoyed a great day prior to the game.

“We had a phenomenal day today. Negro League Museum, and Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque,” Kuiper meant to say as he proudly recapped his day.

However, rather than saying “Negro League Museum,” Kuiper unintentionally misspoke and seemed to utter the N-word.

For those asking why Glen Kuiper just made an on-air apology, here's why. pic.twitter.com/k1we7gf3GT — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 6, 2023

After some became aware of the misspeak, a mortified Kuiper apologized prior to the start of the sixth inning.

"I said something that didn't come out quite the way I wanted it to. I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said… I just wanted to apologize for that."- Glen Kuiper https://t.co/48qZRDh6SG pic.twitter.com/PN600PHP7H — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 6, 2023

“Welcome back to Kauffman Stadium. I just wanted to … a little bit earlier in the show I said something didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to. And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said,” Kuiper said.

“I just want to apologize for that,” Kuiper repeated.

Kuiper has been the A’s primary announcer since 2006. He and Braden had visited two popular tourist attractions in Kansas City, as the Negro League Museum pays tribute to the history of the Negro leagues.

Braden, a former A’s pitcher, had even shared a video clip recapping his trip to the museum from earlier in the day.