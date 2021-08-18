Anthony DeSclafani leaves Giants’ game after hurting ankle covering first

Anthony DeSclafani did not last long during his start on Wednesday for the San Francisco Giants.

DeSclafani went to cover first base on a Dominic Smith ground ball during the second inning against the New York Mets. He came up limping afterwards.

DeSclafani has been taken out of the game after appearing to injure himself while covering first base pic.twitter.com/owq6kYsH7E — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 18, 2021

DeSclafani stayed in and pitched to Jonathan Villar, whom he walked on five pitches. DeSclafani then exited the game.

The Giants later said that the pitcher had right ankle discomfort.

Anthony DeSclafani left the game with right ankle discomfort. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 18, 2021

DeSclafani is in his first season with the Giants and having a very good year. He entered Wednesday’s start against the Mets 11-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 122 strikeouts.

The Giants entered Wednesday with the best record in MLB at 78-42. DeSclafani has been among their best pitchers, along with Kevin Gausman, Alex Wood and Logan Webb.