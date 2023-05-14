Anthony DeSclafani dealing with injury from unfortunate off-field incident

San Francisco Giants pitcher Anthony DeSclafani exited his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier than expected on Saturday, and apparently a piano bench was to blame.

DeSclafani threw just 77 pitches while allowing five hits and three earned runs in San Francisco’s 7-2 loss to the Diamondbacks. After the game, Giants manager Gabe Kapler revealed that DeSclafani is dealing with a toe injury that the right-hander suffered at home when he dropped a piano bench on his foot.

Gabe Kapler said Anthony DeSclafani dropped a piano bench on his right toe a few weeks ago. It was bugging him a bit tonight and ultimately led to his early exit. — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) May 14, 2023

DeSclafani later specified that the injury is to his left toe. He said he was trying to help his son off the piano bench when “the thing literally squared up my toe.”

It was actually DeSclafani's left big toe. He said he was playing piano with his son and tried to help him off the bench "and the thing literally squared my toe up. … Not a fan of pianos." — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) May 14, 2023

DeSclafani missed most of the 2022 season after he underwent ankle surgery early in the year. He looked like he had the makings of a rotation anchor in 2021 when he made 31 starts and went 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA. Hopefully the toe injury does not impact him for very long.

Of course, weird injuries like the one DeSclafani is dealing with are hardly anything new in the baseball world.