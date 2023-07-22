 Skip to main content
Angels have bad news on Anthony Rendon after setback

July 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Anthony Rendon holding his bat

Jun 11, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If the Los Angeles Angels have any intention of making a playoff push, it seems likely that they will need to do most of it without Anthony Rendon.

Angels manager Phil Nevin said Saturday that Rendon suffered a setback and is dealing with a deep bone bruise in the shin with bleeding in the bone. Rendon will rest for at least two more weeks before the Angels try to ramp up his activity again.

Rendon has not played since July 4 due to his shin issue and has been limited to 43 games on the season. That has been par for the course since the start of the 2021 season, as the 33-year-old only has 148 games played under his belt since then. He has not been particularly productive when on the field either, hitting just .235 with 13 home runs in that span.

Some of Rendon’s injuries have been a bit fluky, but there is no doubt that he simply has trouble staying healthy. That is a big problem for the Angels, who still owe him another $115.7 million through the 2026 season.

