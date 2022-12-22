 Skip to main content
Anthony Rizzo had funny way of recruiting Aaron Judge to re-sign

December 22, 2022
by Grey Papke
Anthony Rizzo gesturing

Sep 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) gestures to the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge knew what the New York Yankees had to offer when he hit free agency, so there was not as much recruiting for the organization to do. That did not stop one of his teammates from sending a gentle reminder of what he would be leaving behind if he went elsewhere.

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo bonded with Judge last year as both own dachshunds. While Judge was a free agent, Rizzo sent the outfielder a picture of their dogs together with a friendly warning about breaking them up.

“I did send him a couple of pictures of our dogs together, because we both have dachshunds, saying we can’t break them up,” Rizzo said on “The Book of Joe with Joe Maddon and Tom Verducci” podcast, via Ryan Chichester of WFAN. “But it was just more encouraging of, ‘What’s gonna be best for you and Sam?'”

Judge obviously did re-sign with the Yankees, so maybe the dog pictures had a minor impact.

Rizzo’s message to Judge about free agency earlier in the season might have been a little worrisome for Yankees fans. In the end, everything worked out, and Rizzo certainly did not push Judge away from returning. If anything, he did the opposite.

Aaron JudgeAnthony RizzoNew York Yankees
