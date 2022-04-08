Yankees fans will not appreciate Anthony Rizzo’s advice to Aaron Judge

New York Yankees fans who enjoy having Aaron Judge in pinstripes might not be too happy with the advice Anthony Rizzo gave to the former AL Rookie of the Year.

Judge is making $17 million this season and set to become a free agent after that. He has been in contract extension talks with the Yankees, but nothing has materialized.

Rizzo, who was acquired by the Yankees at last year’s trade deadline, spoke on Thursday about the situation. He was asked if he had given Judge any advice on the contract matter.

Rizzo said that he had, and he said he advised Judge to do what is best for him and his family, because there is no loyalty in the business.

In his comments, Rizzo praised Judge as the “total package” as both a player and person.

“Freddie Freeman isn’t on the Braves anymore. There’s no loyalty in this game.” -Anthony Rizzo on Aaron Judge’s potential contract extension pic.twitter.com/BdEqGQBU9w — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 7, 2022

“When it comes to the business side to it … you see Freddie Freeman isn’t on the Braves anymore. There’s no loyalty in this game. When you separate that and the business side and take your heart out of it, that’s the tough part.”

So why might Yankees fans not appreciate those comments? Rizzo telling Judge that there is no loyalty might not exactly sway the outfielder to remain in the Bronx.

Judge has been very valuable when in the lineup, but he has had issues staying healthy. He has a career .940 OPS and a pair of top-4 AL MVP finishes. He’s a major power hitter and lineup presence the Yankees would surely love to retain. But he might not be inclined to give them any sort of a discount ahead of free agency.

Photo: Jul 15, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) goes to the dugout between innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports