Anthony Rizzo reveals what he told Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during exchange

Anthony Rizzo revealed after Friday’s 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays what he said to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during a 9th inning exchange.

Vlad Jr. was batting with a runner on first and two outs in the top of the 9th with his team up 6-1 on the Yankees. Yankees reliever Greg Weissert hit Guerrero with the first pitch. The Blue Jays star was not happy and stared down Weissert in response.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stares down Greg Weissert after getting hit by a pitch and Anthony Rizzo gets involved pic.twitter.com/08zU6IO8IP — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 22, 2023

Weissert had just walked Bo Bichette prior to hitting Vlad, and he walked Matt Chapman after hitting Vlad, so Weissert obviously was wild. Still, Guerrero thought Weissert hitting him was personal.

Rizzo, who was playing first base for the Yankees, defended Weissert and said something to Guerrero.

Anthony Rizzo on what he said to Vlad: “Just walk to first base. I just took exception. I’m just going to back my teammate up. He was just staring him down. It was obviously an accident. I get Vlad’s side of being pissed. I’ve been hit many times.” pic.twitter.com/SL5fcm5cq9 — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 22, 2023

After the game, Rizzo told reporters he was standing up for Weissert and telling Guerrero to just go take his base.

Guerrero homered earlier in the game. Prior to the game, the Toronto first baseman also reiterated his stance that he would never play for the Yankees. Given all that, Guerrero may have felt there was something intentional behind the hit-by-pitch. The Yankees deny that was the case.