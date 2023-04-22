 Skip to main content
Anthony Rizzo reveals what he told Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during exchange

April 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Anthony Rizzo with Vlad Guerrero Jr

Anthony Rizzo revealed after Friday’s 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays what he said to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during a 9th inning exchange.

Vlad Jr. was batting with a runner on first and two outs in the top of the 9th with his team up 6-1 on the Yankees. Yankees reliever Greg Weissert hit Guerrero with the first pitch. The Blue Jays star was not happy and stared down Weissert in response.

Weissert had just walked Bo Bichette prior to hitting Vlad, and he walked Matt Chapman after hitting Vlad, so Weissert obviously was wild. Still, Guerrero thought Weissert hitting him was personal.

Rizzo, who was playing first base for the Yankees, defended Weissert and said something to Guerrero.

After the game, Rizzo told reporters he was standing up for Weissert and telling Guerrero to just go take his base.

Guerrero homered earlier in the game. Prior to the game, the Toronto first baseman also reiterated his stance that he would never play for the Yankees. Given all that, Guerrero may have felt there was something intentional behind the hit-by-pitch. The Yankees deny that was the case.

