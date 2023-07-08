Anthony Volpe makes hilarious slide attempt on pickoff play

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe did not have his most graceful moment while sliding during a pickoff attempt during Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

Volpe was picked off while trying to steal during the fourth inning of Saturday’s game against Chicago. While trying to beat the throw to second, Volpe’s slide turned into something of a belly-flop as he flung his arms in the air mid-dive.

Volpe gets picked off and looks a little shaken up afterwards pic.twitter.com/ZrlfSct6dw — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 8, 2023

There was probably a method to Volpe’s madness here. He was likely hoping to get hit by the throw, which was likely his best shot at making it to second. That obviously did not happen, so he just wound up looking silly instead.

Sometimes a player can make something out of nothing with a truly creative slide. Volpe at least made a few people laugh with his, and his Yankees wound up winning 6-3.