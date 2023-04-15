Top Cubs prospect goes viral for unbelievable slide

Pete Crow-Armstrong is out here making Trea Turner look like an amateur.

Crow-Armstrong, a top prospect in the Chicago Cubs organization, went viral over the weekend for his physics-defying slide during a game. While playing for the Double-A Tennessee Smokies, Crow-Armstrong smacked an extra-base hit off the center field wall. He tried to turn the hit into a triple but was beaten by the relay throw by roughly 17 kilometers. Unfazed though, Crow-Armstrong put his thinking cap on and suddenly stopped short after going into his slide. The unconventional move caught the third baseman off guard and allowed Crow-Armstrong to spring up and sneak his foot onto the bag before the tag could be applied.

Here is the wild clip (where Crow-Armstrong added in a JR Smith-esque celebration after the stunt for good measure).

Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong with insane slide pic.twitter.com/I8bTg00XLo — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) April 15, 2023

The fundamentals on that slide weren’t exactly great, especially since Crow-Armstrong looked back not once but twice to see where the ball was at. But that was still a pretty impressive feat of athleticism from the 21-year-old.

Crow-Armstrong, who plays as an outfielder, was a first-round pick by the New York Mets in the 2020 MLB Draft (No. 19 overall) and was dealt to the Cubs in 2021 as part of the Javy Baez trade. Though his slide wasn’t nearly as smooth as some others that have gone viral in the past, Crow-Armstrong did what he had to do to get the job done there.