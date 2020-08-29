 Skip to main content
Aroldis Chapman, Amed Rosario had no idea home run ended game

August 28, 2020
by Larry Brown

Aroldis Chapman reaction

Amed Rosario hit a walk-off home run to beat the New York Yankees on Friday night, and the crazy thing is neither he nor Aroldis Chapman realized it was a game-ending homer.

The Yankees and Mets played a doubleheader on Friday, with the second game being a makeup from August 21. Doubleheaders are 7-inning games this year due to special rules for the altered COVID-19 season.

Chapman did not pitch in the first game, but he entered the second game in the seventh inning to protect a 3-2 lead. He allowed a leadoff walk, and then Rosario hit a walk-off two-run home run to end it.

According to Mets reporter Anthony DiComo, Rosario said he didn’t realize his homer won the game because he forgot the Mets were the “home” team for the second game.

Chapman also apparently didn’t realize the game had ended either.

Between the game ending on a Mets hit at Yankee Stadium and it being in the seventh inning, it’s no surprise the players were left so confused. This situation is a microcosm for the crazy season full of twists.

