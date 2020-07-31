Aroldis Chapman cleared to return to Yankees after coronavirus

Aroldis Chapman missed the start of the 2020 season after he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, but the flamethrower has been cleared to return to the team.

Chapman has reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 twice and can now rejoin his teammates.

Aroldis Chapman has tested twice negatively, and @MarlyRiveraESPN reports he is now cleared to return to the Yankees — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2020

The Yankees were supposed to face the Phillies this week, but that series was postponed after multiple Philadelphia players tested positive. New York will now face the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series beginning Friday.

The 32-year-old Chapman remains one of the game’s elite closers, posting a 2.21 ERA and 37 saves for the Yankees last season.