Phillies cancel activity ‘until further notice’ following positive coronavirus tests

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Thursday that they have canceled all baseball activities indefinitely after two members of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

While no players have tested positive, the Phillies said there were two staffers — one coach and one clubhouse worker — who have contracted COVID-19. The team will not be holding any workouts at Citizens Bank Park “until further notice.”

The Phillies were the last team to face the Miami Marlins, who have had more than half their roster test positive for the coronavirus. Philadelphia’s series against the New York Yankees had already been postponed this week as a precaution, and it’s unclear how Wednesday’s positive tests will impact their schedule beyond that.

Major League Baseball made some updates to its coronavirus policy this week, including requiring teams to have a coronavirus compliance officer travel with them. The MLBPA is also seeking some significant rule changes to help keep players safe.