 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, January 18, 2023

Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams

January 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Aroldis Chapman in his Yankees cap

Jun 29, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) looks on after the Yankees loss against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. White Sox won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Aroldis Chapman is drawing a fair amount of interest as the former All-Star attempts to revive his career.

The Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and San Diego Padres are all showing interest in Chapman, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

This is probably a solid indicator of where Chapman’s value is at right now. The Marlins and Royals in particular are rebuilding teams that will likely be offering short-term, incentive-laden contracts to see if Chapman can find some of the old magic. He certainly will not be in line to close or pitch high-leverage innings for a contender, at least at the start of the season.

Chapman turns 35 at the end of February. He is coming off his worst MLB season, having posted a 4.46 ERA for the New York Yankees. His time with the franchise ended on a bad note, which may also make some other teams wary.

Article Tags

Aroldis ChapmanKansas City RoyalsMiami MarlinsSan Diego Padres
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus