Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams

Aroldis Chapman is drawing a fair amount of interest as the former All-Star attempts to revive his career.

The Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and San Diego Padres are all showing interest in Chapman, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The Marlins, Royals and Padres are among the teams interested in Aroldis Chapman, per sources. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 18, 2023

This is probably a solid indicator of where Chapman’s value is at right now. The Marlins and Royals in particular are rebuilding teams that will likely be offering short-term, incentive-laden contracts to see if Chapman can find some of the old magic. He certainly will not be in line to close or pitch high-leverage innings for a contender, at least at the start of the season.

Chapman turns 35 at the end of February. He is coming off his worst MLB season, having posted a 4.46 ERA for the New York Yankees. His time with the franchise ended on a bad note, which may also make some other teams wary.