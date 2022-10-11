 Skip to main content
More details emerge on Aroldis Chapman’s issue with Yankees

October 11, 2022
by Larry Brown
Aroldis Chapman in his Yankees cap

Jun 29, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) looks on after the Yankees loss against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. White Sox won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Aroldis Chapman was left off the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster, and now we have some more information about the matter.

On Sunday, we learned that the Yankees had left Chapman off their roster because he missed a mandatory team workout. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says Chapman wouldn’t bother going to the mandatory workout unless he were guaranteed he would be on the postseason roster. Since the Yankees could not give Chapman that guarantee, the reliever decided to stay home.

Wow, what a team player that Chapman is. You build a roster dreaming of having 26 guys with that kind of team-first attitude, willing to make the sacrifice to help the franchise.

Chapman is in the final season of a 3-year, $48 million deal with the Yankees. The incident seems to ensure the 34-year-old won’t be back with them next year.

Chapman was 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA and 1.43 WHIP and was having the worst season of his career.

Aroldis Chapman MLB Playoffs 2022 New York Yankees
