More details emerge on Aroldis Chapman’s issue with Yankees

Aroldis Chapman was left off the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster, and now we have some more information about the matter.

On Sunday, we learned that the Yankees had left Chapman off their roster because he missed a mandatory team workout. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says Chapman wouldn’t bother going to the mandatory workout unless he were guaranteed he would be on the postseason roster. Since the Yankees could not give Chapman that guarantee, the reliever decided to stay home.

Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman said he would attend their mandatory workout if he definitely was going to be on their postseason roster.

The Yankees could not give him that assurance.

Chapman stayed home in Miami.

The Yankees told him to stay there.

His Yankee career is over. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 10, 2022

Wow, what a team player that Chapman is. You build a roster dreaming of having 26 guys with that kind of team-first attitude, willing to make the sacrifice to help the franchise.

Chapman is in the final season of a 3-year, $48 million deal with the Yankees. The incident seems to ensure the 34-year-old won’t be back with them next year.

Chapman was 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA and 1.43 WHIP and was having the worst season of his career.