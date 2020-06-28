Aroldis Chapman has a custom Kevlar-lined Jeep

Aroldis Chapman will be riding in style this season thanks to his new custom Jeep.

The New York Yankees closer paid $150,000 for a customized six-wheeled Jeep covered in Kevlar, according to TMZ Sports. The Jeep, customized by South Florida Jeeps, also has 600 horsepower and a red fabric interior, complete with a steering wheel adorned with Chapman’s personalized “Cuban Missile” logo.

Joe Ghattas, the owner of the shop, told Greg Joyce of the New York Post that Chapman came in two months ago looking for “something really wild.” Ghattas described the finished product as “huge, it’s loud and it’s just offensive to all the senses.”

Chapman was apparently quite pleased with the work done on the Jeep, and will be taking it to New York for spring training.

“He came and test drove it the other day,” Ghattas said. “He doesn’t speak a whole lot of English, but he was smiles from ear-to-ear. He said, ‘It’s f—ing awesome.'”

It’s obviously been a big offseason for Chapman. The fancy new Jeep is only appropriate for a guy who has clearly been working out like crazy.