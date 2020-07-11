Aroldis Chapman tests positive for coronavirus, has mild symptoms

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is the latest MLB player to test positive for the coronavirus.

Manager Aaron Boone announced Saturday that Chapman is experiencing mild symptoms and will isolate away from the team.

Aroldis Chapman tested positive for COVID-19, Aaron Boone says. “He has mild symptoms, but he’s doing well.” — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 11, 2020

The 32-year-old Chapman remains one of the game’s elite closers, posting a 2.21 ERA and 37 saves for the Yankees last season. He will have to test negative twice before being cleared to return to the team. With the season slated to start in less than two weeks, it’s entirely possible that he won’t be ready for the start of it, which would likely open the door for Zack Britton to temporarily serve as closer.

This is the latest blow for the Yankees, who have had an unsettling start to summer camp.