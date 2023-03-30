 Skip to main content
Fans wear ‘Arson Judge’ jerseys to Yankees-Giants game

March 30, 2023
by Larry Brown
Aaron Judge running

Aug 23, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) runs to first base after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Arson Judge jokes continue to live on.

Aaron Judge signed a 9-year deal over the offseason to remain with the New York Yankees. The contract with the Yankees came after he flirted with the San Francisco Giants in free agency.

In fact, MLB reporter Jon Heyman had fans going crazy when he tweeted on December 6 that Judge appeared to be headed to sign with the Giants. A meme developed though because Heyman tweeted a typo that said “Arson Judge.”

The joke stuck with some fans.

Two different fans wore custom “Arson Judge” No. 99 jerseys to the Opening Day game on Thursday between the Giants and Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

As if losing Judge to the Yankees after being teased that he was headed to the Giants wasn’t tough enough for San Francisco fans, the slugger hit a home run in his first at-bat of the season to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

He’s just rubbing it in.

