Monday, June 1, 2020

Art Howe recovered, no longer has coronavirus

June 1, 2020
by Larry Brown

The daughter of former Oakland A’s manager Art Howe shared some great news on Twitter Monday.

Stephanie Sullivan, who is Howe’s oldest daughter, tweeted that her father was COVID-19 free.

Howe was hospitalized in mid-May with the virus and then got released on May 17. The 73-year-old was experiencing symptoms such as fatigue and a loss of taste.

Howe played for three teams during his career from 1974-1985. His longest tenure as a manager came when he led the Oakland A’s from 1996-2002. He was portrayed in the movie “Moneyball” by late actor Philip Seymour-Hoffman.

