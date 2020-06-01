Art Howe recovered, no longer has coronavirus

The daughter of former Oakland A’s manager Art Howe shared some great news on Twitter Monday.

Stephanie Sullivan, who is Howe’s oldest daughter, tweeted that her father was COVID-19 free.

My father Art Howe is now covid 19 coronavirus free. Thank you from our family to those of you who extended your kind prayers & warm wishes! #ArtHowe #coronavirus — Stephanie Sullivan (@howeloween) June 1, 2020

Howe was hospitalized in mid-May with the virus and then got released on May 17. The 73-year-old was experiencing symptoms such as fatigue and a loss of taste.

Howe played for three teams during his career from 1974-1985. His longest tenure as a manager came when he led the Oakland A’s from 1996-2002. He was portrayed in the movie “Moneyball” by late actor Philip Seymour-Hoffman.