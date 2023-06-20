A’s OF had great response to Twitter critic

Oakland A’s outfielder Brent Rooker had a great response to a Twitter critic on Monday.

A Twitter user who goes by “TonySoprano1960” tweeted at Rooker to tell the 28-year-old to stop chasing pitches off the plate. The user said that better decision-making from Rooker would improve the outfielder’s batting average and help the team win.

“Thanks, Tony! I, the one doing the swinging, wasn’t aware! Will begin making the necessary corrections immediately,” Rooker wrote back sarcastically.

You can see the exchange here (the user ended up deleting his tweet):

Brent Rooker just ENDED Tony Soprano pic.twitter.com/ThXbqIY7Lp — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 19, 2023

The A’s were off on Monday, so Rooker passed some of his time having fun with other Twitter users. He responded to another critic who said the A’s were so bad that Rooker didn’t deserve to respond to haters.

Rooker responded with another sarcastic tweet, asking “Guys what do you think the minimum record required is to be a person and be able to express thoughts publicly?”

Guys what do you think the minimum record required is to be a person and be able to express thoughts publicly? https://t.co/B46MemUj3D — Brent Rooker (@Brent_Rooker12) June 19, 2023

The A’s outfielder admitted he had too much time on his hands.

Sorry everyone! We’re off today and I don’t have a tee time. Too much time on my hands! — Brent Rooker (@Brent_Rooker12) June 19, 2023

He’s a funny dude.

Rooker made his MLB debut in 2020 and performing pretty well for the struggling A’s. Rooker has a .255 average and .847 OPS with 12 doubles and 13 home runs. He’s batting 1.000 on Twitter.