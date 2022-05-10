A’s teammates Elvis Andrus, Chad Pinder had scary collision on fly ball

Oakland A’s shortstop Elvis Andrus and outfielder Chad Pinder collided with one another on a frightening play during Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

Willi Castro hit a flare to shallow left field during the top of the fifth inning, and both Andrus and Pinder tried to make a play on it. The two sprinted full-speed at one another. Pinder dove at the same time Andrus slid, which caused Andrus to inadvertently kick his teammate in the head. You can see the play below:

Chad Pinder and Elvis Andrus collide in shallow left field, and both stay in the game. pic.twitter.com/zgKr4fCvzk — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) May 10, 2022

Fortunately, Pinder and Andrus were both able to stay in the game. Neither appeared to suffer a significant injury.