A’s teammates Elvis Andrus, Chad Pinder had scary collision on fly ball

May 10, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Oakland A’s shortstop Elvis Andrus and outfielder Chad Pinder collided with one another on a frightening play during Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

Willi Castro hit a flare to shallow left field during the top of the fifth inning, and both Andrus and Pinder tried to make a play on it. The two sprinted full-speed at one another. Pinder dove at the same time Andrus slid, which caused Andrus to inadvertently kick his teammate in the head. You can see the play below:

Fortunately, Pinder and Andrus were both able to stay in the game. Neither appeared to suffer a significant injury.

