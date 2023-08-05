 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 5, 2023

A’s make surprising decision regarding former standout player

August 5, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
A look at the Oakland Coliseum

Oct 1, 2020; Oakland, California, USA; The video board displays A s win! after the Oakland Athletics win against the Chicago White Sox at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics made a somewhat surprising move on Saturday regarding a player who had previously been a standout for the organization.

The A’s designated outfielder Ramon Laureano for assignment, according to multiple reports. The unexpected move essentially ends his career with the organization.

It was not long ago that Laureano was regarded as perhaps Oakland’s best player. In 2019, he looked like a rising star, hitting .288 with 24 home runs in 123 games while playing very good outfield defense. Things really started to go downhill for him when he received an 80-game PED suspension in 2021. This season, he is hitting just .213 with six home runs in 64 games.

Laureano should land elsewhere, as he remains solid enough defensively and has been a better hitter against lefties. Still, for a player who looked like a building block as recently as four years ago, this is a very rapid fall.

Article Tags

Oakland A'sRamon Laureano
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus