Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for positive PED test

The Oakland Athletics suffered a significant blow Friday after outfielder Ramon Laureano was suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

MLB announced that Laureano had tested positive for Nandrolone, a banned substance under the league’s policy. In a statement, the outfielder said he was “shocked” by the positive test, apologized to teammates and fans, and suggested that the “minuscule amount” of the drug in his system was likely the result of “contamination of something I ingested.”

Nandrolone is an anabolic steroid that has long been used for performance enhancement. Starling Marte, Laureano’s current teammate on the A’s, was suspended after testing positive for the drug in 2017 when he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The suspension ends Laureano’s 2021 season, and he will not be eligible for the playoffs if the A’s make it. The 27-year-old outfielder was hitting .246 with 14 home runs on the season. He had become a fan favorite in Oakland due to his highlight reel plays on defense, as well as his confrontation with the Houston Astros in 2020.