A’s pitcher makes most embarrassing play of the season

Wondering how the Oakland A’s could possibly be as bad as they are this season? Look no further than this play.

Luis Medina was pitching for the A’s in the bottom of the second inning of their game Saturday against the Washington Nationals. Ildemaro Vargas had a 0-2 count and hit a hard ground ball up the middle that was snagged by Medina.

Medina took his sweet time jogging over to first base for what he figured would be an easy out. But Medina really had a brain fart. The pitcher couldn’t figure out whether to step on the base himself or to toss the ball to first baseman Tyler Soderstrom.

While Medina was trying to figure out what to do, Vargas raced by and touched the bag first for an infield single.

The most Oakland A’s play of all time pic.twitter.com/v4BOE0ngqM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 12, 2023

What an embarrassing screw-up. And good job by Vargas on his hustle.

Yes, we all know that the A’s pulled a Rachel Phelps and loaded their roster with players who would help with the move to Las Vegas, but that’s just some routine stuff you would even expect a mustang league team to do. To see a major leaguer mess that up is a total joke.