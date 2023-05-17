A’s record-low attendance looks even worse than you could imagine

The Oakland A’s have been posting some truly abysmal attendance numbers this season, and there may be even fewer fans attending games than the numbers indicate.

The announced attendance figure for Monday night’s game between the A’s and Arizona Diamondbacks at The Coliseum was 2,064. That was the lowest crowd at the ballpark since 1979, not including the pandemic-shorted 2020 season. If accurate, the figure would be the third-lowest of any game since MLB began keeping track of attendance.

And it may have been generous. Some videos that circulated on social media appeared to show that dozens — not hundreds — of fans attended Monday night’s game.

Tonight’s Coliseum crowd was far less than 2,000. https://t.co/P8qkJ3nCK6 pic.twitter.com/vKsgVHe2hd — George Andrews (@gjandrews) May 16, 2023

The A’s recently entered a purchase agreement to build a stadium in Las Vegas, so even the small fan base they had left is not showing up to games anymore. Oakland also had an MLB-worst record of 10-34 heading into Wednesday.

Fans have been calling for owner John Fisher to sell the A’s, though MLB has done its best to cover that frustration up. There is no reason to think attendance numbers will improve in Oakland this season.