Could Astros still bring Alex Bregman back?

The Houston Astros may not have completely shut the door on a reunion with Alex Bregman.

The Astros are keeping the door open for Bregman, albeit only slightly, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The Astros are “not optimistic” about bringing Bregman back, as he has serious offers from at least two teams.

If Houston did bring Bregman back, Nightengale suggests they could put into motion a surprising plan that would involve Jose Altuve moving to left field in order to accommodate both Bregman and newly-acquired infielder Isaac Paredes.

The Astros had largely closed the door on Bregman returning after acquiring Paredes and first baseman Christian Walker. The team sounds like it is keeping an open mind if Bregman’s market changes, but does not actually expect to land him.

Bregman turns 31 at the end of March, which is cause for concern for some teams. Still, he hit .260 with 26 home runs last year and won an AL Gold Glove for his play at third base. He has yet to land the long-term deal he is looking for, but for now, he is not ready to move off his demands and start looking for a short-term deal.