Scott Boras fires back at rumor about Alex Bregman

Top MLB agent Scott Boras went out of his way to address a rumor about free agent third baseman Alex Bregman.

Boras made clear that Bregman is not yet willing to consider any short-term deals as the third baseman’s free agency drags into mid-January. Boras said there is “substantial interest” in long-term deals amid suggestions that Bregman could accept a short-term pact in order to find a team.

“Bregman’s a championship player, teams know it,” Boras told Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “It’s really a matter of his decision-making and theirs, about how you can close up that gap. There’s substantial interest (in long-term) deals.”

Reports emerged earlier this week suggesting that some other teams might get involved in the Bregman sweepstakes if he moderates his contract demands. That led some to believe Bregman was more open to short-term deals, but Boras says that is not the case.

To date, Bregman has not found the multi-year deal he is thought to be looking for. Two teams in particular have been linked to the third baseman, but Bregman clearly has not received an offer to his liking in both length and value.

Bregman turns 31 at the end of March, which is cause for concern for some teams. Still, he hit .260 with 26 home runs last year and won an AL Gold Glove for his play at third base.