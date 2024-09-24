Astros share critical injury update on Yordan Alvarez

The Houston Astros have been bitten by the injury bug once again just a week before the MLB playoffs.

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez injured his leg during his team’s series finale Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

After undergoing an MRI on Monday, Alvarez has reportedly been diagnosed with a sprained knee. Astros manager Joe Espada told reporters that the injury will keep the 3-time All-Star out for at least the next two games.

Yordan Alvarez has a right knee sprain and will not play in this series against the Mariners, Joe Espada said. The Astros are not shutting the door on Alvarez returning this regular season. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 24, 2024

It’s a huge win for the Astros that the injury wasn’t more severe. But it’s also brutal timing given that the team is in the midst of a three-game series against their division rival Seattle Mariners.

Houston needs just one win over Seattle to clinch the AL West title but lost Monday’s series opener without Alvarez in the lineup.

Espada did mention that Alvarez could still return for the Astros’ final series against the Cleveland Guardians. That bodes well for Alvarez’s chances to get healthy in time for the postseason.

However, Astros fans haven’t forgotten how long it took Kyle Tucker to return from what was initially labeled a shin contusion.

Which means he really won’t be back during the regular season. lol — Battered Aggie Syndrome Addict (@Htown_Aggie) September 24, 2024

So he’s out for the playoffs too, got it — Daily Baseball Picks (@Baseballpicks23) September 24, 2024

This being the Astros medical staff he’s probably done and we’ll HOPEFULLY see him in the ALCS lol — Alex (@alyx_ss) September 24, 2024

Tucker missed nearly three months recovering from what many first assumed was a relatively minor injury. With their team on the cusp of securing a playoff berth, Astros supporters are surely hoping the same thing doesn’t happen to Alvarez.

Through 157 regular season games, Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (35), RBIs (86), walks (69), doubles (34), and batting average (.308).