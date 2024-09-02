Astros make big admission about Kyle Tucker’s injury

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has been sidelined for three months with a somewhat mysterious injury, but a new detail has finally brought some clarity to the situation.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported on Monday that Tucker fractured his shin during Houston’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 3. Astros general manager Dana Brown was asked on Saturday if Tucker had a shin fracture and denied it. Brown then said in a statement to The Athletic on Monday that several rounds of tests have led to the conclusion that Tucker did sustain “some type of small fracture.”

“After several rounds of medical imaging, we suspect there was some type of small fracture,” Brown said. “As with all injuries of this type, once the fracture heals it takes time for the muscles around the leg to regain strength. Tuck has worked extremely hard to get back on the field and thankfully is ready now to help us in September and in the postseason.”

Tucker fouled a ball off his right leg during the June 3 game. The Astros had described the injury as a “deep bruise of the bone” or “shin contusion.” Many people suspected the injury was more severe than that when Tucker was still having problems running six weeks after sustaining it.

In any event, Tucker seems to be close to returning to the Astros’ lineup. He has been taking live batting practice off of minor-league pitchers and traveled with the team to Cincinnati for their series against the Reds, which began on Monday.

Tucker, a two-time All-Star, has slashed 266/.395/.584 with 40 RBIs and 19 home runs in just 60 games this season. Having him back for the stretch run and playoffs should be a huge boost for the Astros.