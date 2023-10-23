Astros fans send strong message with their signs during ALCS Game 6

Despite their loss in Game 6 of the ALCS on Sunday, Houston Astros fans made themselves heard.

From the very first inning of the game, Astros fans were holding up signs that read, “Free Bryan Abreu.” FS1 cameras panned to numerous fans in the stands at Minute Maid Park holding up the message in unison.

The Astros reliever Abreu was just suspended by Major League Baseball for two games after he was deemed to have intentionally thrown at Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia in Game 5, sparking a benches-clearing skirmish (see here). Abreu has appealed the suspension though, and that made him eligible to pitch on Sunday (which he did, allowing two hits and an earned run in the top of the eighth inning). Houston went on to lose to Texas 9-2.

Astros fans are clearly going out of their way to show that they have Abreu’s back. But if the recent report that we heard about the suspension is true, it appears that Abreu has already been (momentarily) freed.