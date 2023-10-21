Astros, Rangers benches clear after Adolis Garcia gets hit by pitch

Things got chippy during Game 5 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers on Friday.

Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia came up to the plate in the bottom of the 8th inning at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers star was plunked by a 99 mph fastball on the very first pitch from Astros relief pitcher Bryan Abreu.

Garcia, who visibly felt that the hit was intentional, immediately got in the face of Astros catcher Martin Maldonado. The flare-up on the field led benches from both sides to storm the field.

Benches have cleared in Arlington. pic.twitter.com/F1abofICpX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2023

Garcia was fresh off hitting his go-ahead 3-run home run in his previous at-bat that he celebrated with an epic bat spike (video here). His dinger gave the Rangers a 4-2 lead, which was the score at the time he was hit.

Abreu, Garcia, and Astros manager Dusty Baker were all ejected after the incident.