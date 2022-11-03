 Skip to main content
Astros use Jalen Hurts to troll Phillies fans

November 3, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Jalen Hurts in pads

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs off the field after loss against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts has not clearly stated which team he is rooting for in the World Series, but the Houston Astros seem confident that the star quarterback is on their side.

The Astros evened the World Series at 2-2 when they threw a combined no-hitter to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 on Thursday night. Following the 5-0 victory, Houston’s official Twitter account trolled Philly fans by sharing a photo of Hurts repping the Astros.

Hurts, of course, is now one of the most prominent athletes in Philadelphia. He has led the Eagles to a 7-0 record this season and has them looking like a Super Bowl contender. It just so happens that he was born and raised in Houston, so he is a big fan of their local teams.

Hurts was asked recently about the Astros and Phillies playing in the World Series, and he basically set up a win-win for himself.

