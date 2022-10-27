Astros fan Jalen Hurts addresses who he is rooting for in World Series

Jalen Hurts is from Houston and a big fan of their local teams, but he is reevaluating things for the World Series.

Hurts’ hometown Astros are facing the Phillies in the World Series. Hurts is now arguably the most prominent athlete in the city of Philadelphia. As the starting quarterback of the undefeated Eagles, it wouldn’t go over well with his city if he were rooting for the rival team in the Fall Classic. Hurts seems to understand that.

He was asked Wednesday about his support in the World Series and emphasized he is a Philly guy now.

“I’m Houston born and raised. I love my city. It’s my hometown. But my home now is Philly. And I love this city, too. That’s how I deal with it,” Hurts said.

This is the ultimate win-win situation.

If the Phillies win, Hurts will get to see the city and fans celebrate. If the Astros win, he can privately be happy. But he learned his lesson after his first press conference after being named starter not to publicly support an opponent.