 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, July 23, 2024

Astros fans frustrated amid latest update on Kyle Tucker

July 23, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
The Houston Astros logo

Oct 22, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; The Houston Astros logo is seen during the third inning of game one of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros fans want some clarity on what’s going on with Kyle Tucker.

Tucker has been out of Houston’s lineup since June 3 with a shin injury.

On Tuesday, Astros manager Joe Espada gave an update on where Tucker was in his rehab process. Espada said Tucker was doing “better” but remained far from where he needed to be for a return.

Injuries are part of the game and fans are well aware of that. But a handful of Astros fans appear to be doubting the initial reporting on Tucker’s injury.

The Astros labeled Tucker’s injury as a shin contusion. However, given that the Astros outfielder still seemingly has problems running after more than six weeks, supporters of the team have suspected the injury to be more severe than initially stated.

Injury setbacks are pretty common even with a major-league medical staff. However, that doesn’t make it any less frustrating for Astros fans who just want to see their All-Star back in action.

Article Tags

Houston Astros FansKyle Tucker
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus