Astros fans frustrated amid latest update on Kyle Tucker

Houston Astros fans want some clarity on what’s going on with Kyle Tucker.

Tucker has been out of Houston’s lineup since June 3 with a shin injury.

On Tuesday, Astros manager Joe Espada gave an update on where Tucker was in his rehab process. Espada said Tucker was doing “better” but remained far from where he needed to be for a return.

Kyle Tucker did some outfield work today at the Coliseum, but Joe Espada said "there still is not the pushing or strength we'd like to see, but it's better." Tucker is hitting in the batting cages and Espada said "that's actually the activity it feels the best." — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) July 24, 2024

Injuries are part of the game and fans are well aware of that. But a handful of Astros fans appear to be doubting the initial reporting on Tucker’s injury.

The Astros labeled Tucker’s injury as a shin contusion. However, given that the Astros outfielder still seemingly has problems running after more than six weeks, supporters of the team have suspected the injury to be more severe than initially stated.

Strangest shin contusion ever — Bear Moose Fox (@bearmoosefox) July 24, 2024

How do we know Kyle Tucker’s leg is even there at this point — 𝕁𝕒𝕜𝕠𝕓 🌟 (@jakedc6) July 24, 2024

As for me, I am currently burdened by the absence of Kyle Tucker for at least 2 months over an injury that still hasn’t been disclosed as a fracture — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) July 23, 2024

Bruh this is so wild. Dude has been out for almost two months and has made minimal progress. — Rook42 (@rook_barrett) July 24, 2024

Injury setbacks are pretty common even with a major-league medical staff. However, that doesn’t make it any less frustrating for Astros fans who just want to see their All-Star back in action.