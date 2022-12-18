Astros linked to former rival player in free agency

The Houston Astros could be letting bygones be bygones in free agency this MLB offseason.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that veteran utility man Jurickson Profar is one of the players being considered by the Astros as they continue to search for upgrades. Heyman adds that outfielder Michael Conforto is also under consideration, as is a reunion with Michael Brantley.

The 29-year-old Profar hit .243 with 15 home runs, 58 RBIs, and a career-high 73 walks for the San Diego Padres. Prior to joining San Diego in 2020, Profar had been a division rival of the Astros, playing for AL West foes in the Texas Rangers and then the Oakland Athletics.

Though he had spent most of his career as a middle infielder, Profar became a full-time outfielder with the Padres. He is one of the better free agents left at this point of the offseason with nearly all the A-listers now off the market. The switch-hitting Profar’s versatility may also make for a nifty complement to this other big-name player that the Astros just signed.