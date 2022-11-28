 Skip to main content
Astros make big free agent signing

November 28, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dusty Baker smiling

Jan 30, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Dusty Baker speaks after being announced as the Houston Astros manager during a press conference at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday.

The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.

The Astros have potential openings at both first base and designated hitter, where Abreu would figure to fit in. The veteran remains a plus hitter despite turning 36 in January, and is coming off a season that saw him hit .304 with 15 home runs for the Chicago White Sox.

Abreu had been drawing significant interest from contenders, so this is a real coup for the Astros. They will figure to be among the favorites to win the World Series again in 2023 on the back of moves like this one.

