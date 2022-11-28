Astros make big free agent signing

The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday.

The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.

Abreu Astros deal expected to be 3 years, about $20M per @Chandler_Rome on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 28, 2022

The Astros have potential openings at both first base and designated hitter, where Abreu would figure to fit in. The veteran remains a plus hitter despite turning 36 in January, and is coming off a season that saw him hit .304 with 15 home runs for the Chicago White Sox.

Abreu had been drawing significant interest from contenders, so this is a real coup for the Astros. They will figure to be among the favorites to win the World Series again in 2023 on the back of moves like this one.