Astros’ Luis Garcia debuts new windup in response to rule changes

Major League Baseball’s new rule changes will force some players to change their routines, but Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia was impacted more than most.

Garcia’s distinctive windup became an issue with the new pitch clock rules, which stipulate that a pitcher must have a clear point in his delivery in order to stop the pitch timer. Garcia had used a “rock the baby” windup that involved him going from the set position into his windup without ever stopping, which would not fly under the new rules.

It would appear that Garcia had little trouble adapting. In his spring debut Tuesday, Garcia debuted a new windup that looked completely normal. The juxtaposition can be seen in this video, with the new delivery on the left and the old one on the right.

Luis Garcia, New Windup vs. Old Windup. pic.twitter.com/JLYD1U6ZyG — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 28, 2023

Garcia’s new delivery is a lot quicker too, which is the biggest reason for the pitch clock’s existence. It is an unintended side effect in this case, admittedly.

The introduction of the pitch clock has led to some hiccups in spring training, but nobody seems to mind once they get used to it. If Garcia can adjust his entire delivery for it, nobody else can have much of an excuse not to tweak their own routines.