Video: New MLB rule costs Braves dearly in spring opener

Major League Baseball is serious about its new game clock, and the Atlanta Braves found that out the hard way on Saturday.

The Braves were facing the Boston Red Sox in their spring training opener Saturday, and a ninth-inning rally tied the game up at 6 a piece. Minor league infielder Cal Conley had the chance to win it for Boston, as he came up with the bases loaded and two out and worked a full count.

Then the pitch clock came into play. The umpire ruled that Conley was not set and ready for the pitch with eight seconds left on the clock, as batters are required to be under the new rules. That meant an automatic strike, and Conley was out.

Bottom of the ninth. Tie game. Bases loaded. Full count. The dream scenario. And … Cal Conley didn't get set in the batter's box with 8 seconds left on the pitch clock. Umpire calls an automatic strike. At-bat over. Inning over. This is the new reality. pic.twitter.com/Bv5k2xJ06j — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 25, 2023

The pitch clock is being implemented across Major League Baseball in 2023 after being tested in the minors last year. The new rule drew positive reviews for successfully shortening games without significantly impacting play.

No one wants to see games end this way, but that is what spring training is for. Players will be able to adapt to the new rules and hopefully be used to them by the start of the regular season. After all, it would be quite pointless to enforce them any less strictly even in a key spot like this.

Normally this call would send the game to extra innings. This being spring training, however, it ended Saturday’s contest in a 6-6 tie.