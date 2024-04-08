Astros reveal another top starting pitcher is facing elbow concerns

Another top pitcher is dealing with concerns regarding his elbow, though his team appears to believe that the situation is not serious.

Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez was scratched from his scheduled Monday start hours before the game. Manager Joe Espada told reporters that Valdez reported some elbow soreness after playing catch on Sunday, and the Astros decided to be cautious.

Espada sounded a note of optimism by making clear that the team was not putting Valdez on the injured list. However, they have not yet heard from team doctors on the severity of Valdez’s issue.

Framber reported some soreness at the top of his elbow area after he played catch yesterday. The soreness persisted today. “The fact we didn’t put him on the IL is a good sign, we’ll see what the doctors say.”—Joe Espada — Leah Vann (@LVann_Sports) April 8, 2024

Any sort of elbow soreness has to be a concern for Valdez and the Astros. There have already been several high-profile elbow injuries to start the season, and the Astros are already down several starters, though Justin Verlander just began a rehab assignment and should be back soon.

A two-time All-Star, Valdez is off to a strong start in 2024, allowing three runs in 12.1 innings to begin the season.